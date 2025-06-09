Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th AGOW IG Airman leverages systems for success

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Capt. Lou Burton 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt Rene Aure, the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing Inspector General superintendent, poses for a photo in the wing building at Ramstein Air Base, June 11, 2025. He has been recognized by the Air Force Inspector General as the Air Force IG Enterprise’s “Best Practice” of the year after streamlining the process for reviewing key IG data and metrics. (Photo by Capt. Lou Burton, 435th AGOW Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 9102280
    VIRIN: 250611-F-JG916-1806
    Resolution: 2484x3953
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 435th AGOW IG Airman leverages systems for success, by Capt. Lou Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IG
    435AGOW
    FOLLOWME
    FirstToTheFight
    BestPractice

