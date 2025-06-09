435th AGOW IG Airman leverages systems for success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt Rene Aure, the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing Inspector General superintendent, poses for a photo in the wing building at Ramstein Air Base, June 11, 2025. He has been recognized by the Air Force Inspector General as the Air Force IG Enterprise’s “Best Practice” of the year after streamlining the process for reviewing key IG data and metrics. (Photo by Capt. Lou Burton, 435th AGOW Public Affairs)