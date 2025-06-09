Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Conducts Boatswain Pipe Call

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Zyaire Elliott, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, makes a boatswain pipe call on the ship’s announcement system aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 10, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 05:43
    Photo ID: 9102245
    VIRIN: 250610-N-QV397-2018
    Resolution: 4143x2762
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtis Wilbur Conducts Boatswain Pipe Call, by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz Strike Group
    United States Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    Boatswain's Pipe
    Nimitz Strike Group (CSG 11)
    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9

