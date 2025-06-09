Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Conducts Small Arms Gun Shoot [Image 2 of 2]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Sailors line up in front of the targets on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during an M18 pistol sustainment gun shoot in the South China Sea, June 10, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 05:36
    Photo ID: 9102240
    VIRIN: 250610-N-QV397-1008
    Resolution: 4160x2774
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    This work, Curtis Wilbur Conducts Small Arms Gun Shoot [Image 2 of 2], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

