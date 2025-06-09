Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Chaplain Conducts Administration Work

    Curtis Wilbur Chaplain Conducts Administration Work

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Lt. Edmilson Villalba, a chaplain, from Bodoquena, Brazil, conducts administration work in the chaplain’s office of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 9, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

