    Marines aboard USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Deck Shoot [Image 4 of 7]

    Marines aboard USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Deck Shoot

    SOLOMON SEA

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SOLOMON SEA (June 10, 2025) 1st Lt. Benjamin Pontius, from Akron, Ohio, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fires an M4 carbine during a deck shoot evolution onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Solomon Sea, June 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 04:48
    Photo ID: 9102175
    VIRIN: 250610-N-SW005-1026
    Resolution: 3000x1350
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: SOLOMON SEA
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    M4 Carbine
    Deck Shoot
    USS America (LHA6)

