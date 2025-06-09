Marines aboard USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Deck Shoot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOLOMON SEA (June 10, 2025) 1st Lt. Benjamin Pontius, from Akron, Ohio, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fires an M4 carbine during a deck shoot evolution onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Solomon Sea, June 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)