Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command aboard USS George Washington

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command aboard USS George Washington

    JAPAN

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. andrew kelly 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, right, is relieved of command as Commander, Task Force 70, by Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, left. Newkirk and Anduze turned over command aboard USS George Washington (CVN 73) June 10, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 23:45
    Photo ID: 9101785
    VIRIN: 250610-N-QL259-7787
    Resolution: 623x415
    Size: 72.63 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command aboard USS George Washington, by LTJG andrew kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CTF 70 CSG 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download