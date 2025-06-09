USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to Naval Base Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 10, 2025) Cmdr. Jeffrey Cornielle, commanding officer, USS Minnesota (SSN 783), points at a navigation aide while the the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine moors at Naval Base Guam, June 10, 2025. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Minnesota is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)
