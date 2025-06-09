Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to Naval Base Guam [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 10, 2025) Cmdr. Jeffrey Cornielle, commanding officer, USS Minnesota (SSN 783), points at a navigation aide while the the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine moors at Naval Base Guam, June 10, 2025. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Minnesota is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

