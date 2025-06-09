Mission: Locate Points

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Officer Candidates (OCs) from the 218th Regional Training Institute (RTI) at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina National Guard, conduct the Land Navigation exercise and test as part of their requirements to complete Phase I of their journey to be the new Second Lieutenants of the USA Army, June 6 to 8, 2025. The purpose of the event is to assess and develop crucial skills essential for future military leaders. It evaluates the OCs ability to use maps, compasses, and pace count to navigate and locate points, which is crucial for mission planning and execution. It also develops in the OCs critical thinking, decision-making, and leadership qualities vital for success as an Army officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Velez)