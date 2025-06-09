Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint U.S.-U.K. Fuel Operations in Operation Mojave Falcon 2025 [Image 8 of 10]

    Joint U.S.-U.K. Fuel Operations in Operation Mojave Falcon 2025

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Mr. Vincent Morris, a 92F Petroleum Supply Specialist contractor with The Tolliver Group Inc. (TTGI), guides U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and British soldiers on the proper connection of meters into the fuel tracks during Operation Mojave Falcon 2025 at Fort Barfoot, Virginia. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted, first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations, and Nationwide Move (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 15:18
    Photo ID: 9100702
    VIRIN: 250609-A-PK275-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Joint U.S.-U.K. Fuel Operations in Operation Mojave Falcon 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

