Joint U.S.-U.K. Fuel Operations in Operation Mojave Falcon 2025

Mr. Vincent Morris, a 92F Petroleum Supply Specialist contractor with The Tolliver Group Inc. (TTGI), guides U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and British soldiers on the proper connection of meters into the fuel tracks during Operation Mojave Falcon 2025 at Fort Barfoot, Virginia. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted, first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations, and Nationwide Move (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 15:18
|Photo ID:
|9100702
|VIRIN:
|250609-A-PK275-1008
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
