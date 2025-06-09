Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission: Locate Points

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Velez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Officer Candidates (OCs) from the 218th Regional Training Institute (RTI) at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina National Guard, conduct the Land Navigation exercise and test as part of their requirements to complete Phase I of their journey to be the new Second Lieutenants of the USA Army, June 6 to 8, 2025. The purpose of the event is to assess and develop crucial skills essential for future military leaders. It evaluates the OCs ability to use maps, compasses, and pace count to navigate and locate points, which is crucial for mission planning and execution. It also develops in the OCs critical thinking, decision-making, and leadership qualities vital for success as an Army officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Velez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 15:07
    Photo ID: 9100676
    VIRIN: 250606-A-HW727-9706
    Resolution: 3136x2240
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission: Locate Points [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Alexis Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

