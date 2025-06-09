Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 Field Training

    NMCB 11 Field Training

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    CAMP SHELBY, Ms. (June 5, 2025) - U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 1st Class Marshall Boos, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, uses a skid steer to push gravel into a leach field during a field training exercise on Camp Shelby, Ms., June 5, 2025. NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 13:29
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, NMCB 11 Field Training [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    seabees
    ftx
    ut
    field training
    NMCB 11

