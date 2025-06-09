CAMP SHELBY, Ms. (June 5, 2025) - U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 1st Class Marshall Boos, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, uses a skid steer to push gravel into a leach field during a field training exercise on Camp Shelby, Ms., June 5, 2025. NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 13:29
|Photo ID:
|9100258
|VIRIN:
|250605-N-VF045-1441
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 11 Field Training [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.