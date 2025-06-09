NMCB 11 Field Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAMP SHELBY, Ms. (June 5, 2025) - U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 1st Class Marshall Boos, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, uses a skid steer to push gravel into a leach field during a field training exercise on Camp Shelby, Ms., June 5, 2025. NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)