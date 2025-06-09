467th Engineer Battalion Hand Grenade Qualification FY25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldier, of the 467th Engineer Battalion, conducts a hand grenade live fire, at Fort Chaffee in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on June 8, 2025. The soldier is completing their Biennial hand grenade qualification. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)