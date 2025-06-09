Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    467th Engineer Battalion Hand Grenade Qualification FY25 [Image 14 of 18]

    467th Engineer Battalion Hand Grenade Qualification FY25

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldier, of the 467th Engineer Battalion, grips a hand grenade before a live fire event, at Fort Chaffee in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on June 8, 2025. The soldiers are completing their Biennial hand grenade qualification. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 21:29
    Photo ID: 9098576
    VIRIN: 250608-A-LO422-5960
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.33 MB
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
    This work, 467th Engineer Battalion Hand Grenade Qualification FY25 [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Grenade - Hand

    TAGS

    Fort Chaffee
    hand grenade
    467th Engineer Battalion
    81st RD

