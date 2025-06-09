467th Engineer Battalion Hand Grenade Qualification FY25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldier, of the 467th Engineer Battalion, grips a hand grenade before a live fire event, at Fort Chaffee in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on June 8, 2025. The soldiers are completing their Biennial hand grenade qualification. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)