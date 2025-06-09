Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Laulima Navy Spotlight: Stewarding the Environment

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Laulima Navy Spotlight: Stewarding the Environment

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Andrew Hunt, executive officer at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii poses for a photo in his office on Feb. 27, 2025, to highlight his volunteerism as part of Laulima Navy, an initiative launched in October 2024 to celebrate the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday. Laulima is a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together” and serves as the foundation of Laulima Navy. “When we get together as a group and really serve together, it really changes us and it can bring us together,” Hunt said. Hunt frequently volunteers at events for his church and is among the many Navy personnel who volunteer regularly to help neighbors and steward the environment. Service drew Hunt to the Navy and has played an important role in his 24-year career. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 17:25
    Photo ID: 9098092
    VIRIN: 250227-N-KN989-1003
    Resolution: 7042x5030
    Size: 573.83 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laulima Navy Spotlight: Stewarding the Environment, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    Andrew Hunt
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download