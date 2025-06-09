Laulima Navy Spotlight: Stewarding the Environment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Andrew Hunt, executive officer at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii poses for a photo in his office on Feb. 27, 2025, to highlight his volunteerism as part of Laulima Navy, an initiative launched in October 2024 to celebrate the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday. Laulima is a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together” and serves as the foundation of Laulima Navy. “When we get together as a group and really serve together, it really changes us and it can bring us together,” Hunt said. Hunt frequently volunteers at events for his church and is among the many Navy personnel who volunteer regularly to help neighbors and steward the environment. Service drew Hunt to the Navy and has played an important role in his 24-year career. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)