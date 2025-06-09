USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea (RAS) and Vertical Replenishment with USNS Laramie (T-AO 203)

250603-N-FS061-5018
EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Jun. 3, 2025) Cmdr. David Nicolas, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), left, and Cmdr. Gerald Sellers, executive officer, stand bridge watch during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), Jun. 3, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
06.02.2025
06.09.2025




|Location:
MEDITERRANEAN SEA


