    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea (RAS) and Vertical Replenishment with USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) [Image 1 of 11]

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea (RAS) and Vertical Replenishment with USNS Laramie (T-AO 203)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    250603-N-FS061-5017
    EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Jun. 3, 2025) Cmdr. David Nicolas, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), stands bridge watch during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), Jun. 3, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 17:10
    Photo ID: 9098061
    VIRIN: 250603-N-FS061-5017
    Resolution: 3453x5179
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea (RAS) and Vertical Replenishment with USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) [Image 11 of 11], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    US Sixth Fleet
    Europe
    USNAVEU
    FDNF-E

