    NUWC Division Newport awards ceremony recognizes 12 patent inventors, published authors

    NUWC Division Newport awards ceremony recognizes 12 patent inventors, published authors

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Nicholas Froment 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Chief Technology Officer Dr. Jason Gomez (at podium from right) listens as Jim Kasischke, supervisory patent counsel, thanks employees attending a ceremony to recognize the most recent patent inventors and authors of published articles. The ceremony was held on May 30, 2025.

    NUWC Division Newport awards ceremony recognizes 12 patent inventors, published authors

