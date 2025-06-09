6th OG commander flies final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bernardo Valiente, 91st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares to refuel a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, over the southeastern United States, June 3, 2025. Boom operators are highly trained individuals who play a crucial role in expanding the global reach of the United States Air Force. The KC-135’s role in refueling C-17s ensures the Air Force's ability to project power and provide humanitarian support worldwide without limitations imposed by ground refueling stops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)