6th OG commander flies final flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bernardo Valiente, 91st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares to refuel a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, over the southeastern United States, June 3, 2025. Boom operators are highly trained individuals who play a crucial role in expanding the global reach of the United States Air Force. The KC-135’s role in refueling C-17s ensures the Air Force's ability to project power and provide humanitarian support worldwide without limitations imposed by ground refueling stops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 15:59
|Photo ID:
|9097949
|VIRIN:
|250603-F-SI502-1645
|Resolution:
|5121x3294
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
