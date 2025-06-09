6th OG commander flies final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, for refueling over the southeastern United States, June 3, 2025. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. The aircraft can perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions and can transport litters and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)