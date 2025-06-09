6th OG commander flies final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group commander, poses for a photo during his final flight over the southeastern United States, June 3, 2025. The final flight, or fini-flight, is a tradition among pilots and aircrew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. This flight marked Mrazik’s final mission as the 6th OG commander and his last flight prior to retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)