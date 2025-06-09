U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group commander, poses for a photo during his final flight over the southeastern United States, June 3, 2025. The final flight, or fini-flight, is a tradition among pilots and aircrew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. This flight marked Mrazik’s final mission as the 6th OG commander and his last flight prior to retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 15:59
|Photo ID:
|9097943
|VIRIN:
|250603-F-SI502-1538
|Resolution:
|3562x4452
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th OG commander flies final flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.