    6th OG commander flies final flight [Image 5 of 7]

    6th OG commander flies final flight

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group commander, poses for a photo during his final flight over the southeastern United States, June 3, 2025. The final flight, or fini-flight, is a tradition among pilots and aircrew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. This flight marked Mrazik’s final mission as the 6th OG commander and his last flight prior to retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 15:59
    Photo ID: 9097943
    VIRIN: 250603-F-SI502-1538
    Resolution: 3562x4452
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    MacDill AFB
    flight
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    6th Operations Group
    6th Air Refueling Wing

