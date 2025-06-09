6th OG commander flies final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group (OG) commander, prepares to take off during his final flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2025. The final flight, or fini-flight, is a tradition among pilots and aircrew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. This flight marked Mrazik’s final mission as the 6th OG commander and his last flight prior to retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)