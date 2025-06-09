6th OG commander flies final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron review flight plans prior to flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2025. Pre-flight meetings allow aircrew and ground personnel to sync on take-off procedures, equipment constraints and mission plans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)