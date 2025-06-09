Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th OG commander flies final flight [Image 2 of 7]

    6th OG commander flies final flight

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2025. The KC-135 is capable of refueling a multitude of different air frames allowing for the support of many missions and training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    This work, 6th OG commander flies final flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill AFB
    flight
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    6th Operations Group
    6th Air Refueling Wing

