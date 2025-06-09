A crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2025. The KC-135 is capable of refueling a multitude of different air frames allowing for the support of many missions and training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 15:59
|Photo ID:
|9097928
|VIRIN:
|250603-F-SI502-1107
|Resolution:
|2110x3171
|Size:
|464.3 KB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th OG commander flies final flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.