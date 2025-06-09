6th OG commander flies final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2025. The KC-135 is capable of refueling a multitude of different air frames allowing for the support of many missions and training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)