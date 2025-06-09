6th OG commander flies final flight

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, awaits refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing over the southeastern United States, June 3, 2025. The KC-135 enables the USAF’s air refueling capability to deliver unrivaled rapid global reach and meaningful maneuver for the Joint Force, allies and partners. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
