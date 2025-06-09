Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th OG commander flies final flight [Image 1 of 7]

    6th OG commander flies final flight

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, awaits refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing over the southeastern United States, June 3, 2025. The KC-135 enables the USAF’s air refueling capability to deliver unrivaled rapid global reach and meaningful maneuver for the Joint Force, allies and partners. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 15:59
    Photo ID: 9097921
    VIRIN: 250603-F-SI502-1514
    Resolution: 2696x2226
    Size: 382.14 KB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 6th OG commander flies final flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill AFB
    flight
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    6th Operations Group
    6th Air Refueling Wing

