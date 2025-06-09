Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FHL Multipurpose Range Complex

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Reynaldo Vellido 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) Multipurpose Range Complex (MPRC) modernization project is complete after two years of extensive upgrades and new constructions to provide cutting edge facilities for Warrior Readiness. The $5.6 Million comprehensive project includes range upgrades, a secure staging area for vehicles and a new bivouac site.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 9097502
    VIRIN: 250605-A-A5038-1101
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, FHL Multipurpose Range Complex, by Reynaldo Vellido, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    $5.6 Million Multipurpose Range Complex (MPRC) Modernization Complete

    US Army Reserve
    US Army
    modernization

