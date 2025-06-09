Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) Multipurpose Range Complex (MPRC) modernization project is complete after two years of extensive upgrades and new constructions to provide cutting edge facilities for Warrior Readiness. The $5.6 Million comprehensive project includes range upgrades, a secure staging area for vehicles and a new bivouac site.