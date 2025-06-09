USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea (RAS) with USNS Laramie (T-AO 203)

EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 28, 2025) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) heave a phone and distance line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), May 28, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 11:04
|Photo ID:
|9096862
|VIRIN:
|250528-N-FS061-1040
|Resolution:
|5198x3465
|Size:
|8.54 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
