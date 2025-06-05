SMMC speaks at Quantico Middle/High School Class Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brandon Molina, graduate of Quantico Middle/High School class of 2025, poses for a photo with his family after his graduation at Little Hall on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 7, 2025. The Quantico Middle/High School graduation represents a major milestone in the lives of military families and their children on MCB Quantico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)