    Polish Mi-17 Helicopter Pilots Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications During BALTOPS 25 [Image 9 of 9]

    Polish Mi-17 Helicopter Pilots Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications During BALTOPS 25

    BALTIC SEA

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Polish Mi-17 twin-turbine, medium-lift transport helicopter pilots conduct deck landing qualifications aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during exercise Baltic Operations 25 (BALTOPS 25) in Klaipeda, Lithuania, June 8, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 06:36
    VIRIN: 250608-M-FT281-1474
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    NATO
    USMC
    Mi-17
    2d MEB
    usmcnews
    BALTOPS25

