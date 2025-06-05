Polish Mi-17 Helicopter Pilots Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications During BALTOPS 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Polish Mi-17 twin-turbine, medium-lift transport helicopter pilots conduct deck landing qualifications aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during exercise Baltic Operations 25 (BALTOPS 25) in Klaipeda, Lithuania, June 8, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)