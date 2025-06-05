Polish Mi-17 twin-turbine, medium-lift transport helicopter pilots conduct deck landing qualifications aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during exercise Baltic Operations 25 (BALTOPS 25) in Klaipeda, Lithuania, June 8, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 06:36
|Photo ID:
|9096081
|VIRIN:
|250608-M-FT281-1474
|Resolution:
|7829x5222
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Polish Mi-17 Helicopter Pilots Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications During BALTOPS 25 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl John Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.