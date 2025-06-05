Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Pomare Te'o Jr., assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey competes on a deadlift competition during the 2025 KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 9, 2025. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event celebrating the unique relationship Eight Army has with its Republic of Korea Army allies. The week features sporting and cultural events where U.S. Soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army soldiers participate together for espirit de corps and team building. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Perez Vargas)