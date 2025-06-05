Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week [Image 9 of 11]

    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor F Perez Vargas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Sgt. Pomare Te'o Jr., assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey competes on a deadlift competition during the 2025 KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 9, 2025. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event celebrating the unique relationship Eight Army has with its Republic of Korea Army allies. The week features sporting and cultural events where U.S. Soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army soldiers participate together for espirit de corps and team building. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Perez Vargas)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 04:41
    Photo ID: 9096012
    VIRIN: 250609-A-GG011-1142
    Resolution: 5585x3723
    Size: 11.14 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, 2025 KATUSA Friendship Week [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Victor F Perez Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

