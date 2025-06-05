Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, center, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, speaks with 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen during a base visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2025. France coined Airmen in recognition of their accomplishments and continued dedication to the mission during his visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 01:54
    Photo ID: 9095865
    VIRIN: 250527-F-NI494-1140
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.53 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit
    386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit
    386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit
    386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit
    386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit
    386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit
    386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit
    386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    coining
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download