386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, center, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, speaks with 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen during a base visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2025. France coined Airmen in recognition of their accomplishments and continued dedication to the mission during his visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)