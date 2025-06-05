386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, front, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, coins Master Sgt. Mitchel Pless, 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron senior enlisted leader, during a base visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2025. France coined Pless in recognition of his numerous accomplishments and his continued dedication to the mission, exemplifying professionalism, leadership and a commitment to excellence in every role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)