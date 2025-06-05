U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, front, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, coins Tech. Sgt. Cole Grassmeyer, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron combat metals flight chief, during a base visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2025. France recognized Grassmeyer for being hand-picked to fill the production superintendent role, coordinating with engineers and delivering maintenance support for the C-130 Hercules as well as U.S. Army and partner nation aviation elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 01:54
|Photo ID:
|9095863
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-NI494-1036
|Resolution:
|4838x3219
|Size:
|7.79 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.