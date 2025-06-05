386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, front, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, coins Tech. Sgt. Cole Grassmeyer, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron combat metals flight chief, during a base visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2025. France recognized Grassmeyer for being hand-picked to fill the production superintendent role, coordinating with engineers and delivering maintenance support for the C-130 Hercules as well as U.S. Army and partner nation aviation elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)