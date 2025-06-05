386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, front, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, coins Senior Airman Taylor Lineburg, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, during a base visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2025. Lineburg led an ambulance re-familiarization course for base firefighters, providing hands-on refresher training and strengthening the unit’s full-spectrum emergency response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 01:54
|Photo ID:
|9095862
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-NI494-1073
|Resolution:
|4173x2776
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
