386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, front, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, coins Senior Airman Taylor Lineburg, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, during a base visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2025. Lineburg led an ambulance re-familiarization course for base firefighters, providing hands-on refresher training and strengthening the unit’s full-spectrum emergency response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)