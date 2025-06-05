386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, middle, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, coins Master Sgt. Aurelia Copeland, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Judge Advocate General law office superintendent, during a base visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2025. France coined Copeland for demonstrating outstanding leadership for actions such as being president of the "Top Three" and as the Air Forces Central regional leader for AOR paralegals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)