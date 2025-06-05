386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, front, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, salutes Tech. Sgt. Nicole Johnston, left, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, who was designated a superior performer, at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2025. France recognized and coined Johnston for actions such as expediting passenger and customs processes during transit within the Gateway Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)