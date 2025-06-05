Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit [Image 3 of 8]

    386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, front, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, salutes Tech. Sgt. Nicole Johnston, left, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, who was designated a superior performer, at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2025. France recognized and coined Johnston for actions such as expediting passenger and customs processes during transit within the Gateway Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 01:54
    Photo ID: 9095860
    VIRIN: 250527-F-KE594-2034
    Resolution: 5341x3554
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    coining
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

