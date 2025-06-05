U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, middle, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, congratulates superior performers at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2025. France recognized and coined a select group of Airmen during his visit at the 386th AEW for their actions and impact within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 01:54
|Photo ID:
|9095859
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-KE594-2017
|Resolution:
|5449x3625
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.