386th AEW: U.S. AFCENT visit

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, left, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, congratulates Tech. Sgt. Cole Grassmeyer, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron combat metals flight chief, as a superior performer at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2025. France coined and recognized Grassmeyer for actions such as delivering maintenance support for multiple airframes and both joint and allied armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)