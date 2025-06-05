Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Maj. Bill Druffel 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Participants of the Army 250-Mile Ruck March from Camp Roberts in central California to Camp Parks in the San Francisco Bay area traversed through a wide range of terrain, May 7-11, 2025.

