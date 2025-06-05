USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Ordnance Handling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250608-N-PV363-1282 BISMARCK SEA (June 8, 2025) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Vance Zscheile from Fort Collins, Colorado, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), transports ordnance during an ordnance handling evolution on the ship’s flight deck while in the Bismarck Sea, June 8. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)