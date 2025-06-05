Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Ordnance Handling [Image 6 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Ordnance Handling

    BISMARCK SEA

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250608-N-PV363-1282 BISMARCK SEA (June 8, 2025) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Vance Zscheile from Fort Collins, Colorado, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), transports ordnance during an ordnance handling evolution on the ship’s flight deck while in the Bismarck Sea, June 8. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 19:26
    Photo ID: 9095292
    VIRIN: 250608-N-PV363-1282
    Resolution: 4308x5504
    Size: 601.83 KB
    Location: BISMARCK SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Ordnance Handling [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

