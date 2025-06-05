A Final Ride for a Final Goodbye

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing installation commander, offloads after completing a final flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2025. This flight marked a milestone in Altman’s career and was to honor him as he prepares to transition to his next assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)