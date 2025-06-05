Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Final Ride for a Final Goodbye [Image 3 of 3]

    A Final Ride for a Final Goodbye

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing installation commander, offloads after completing a final flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2025. This flight marked a milestone in Altman’s career and was to honor him as he prepares to transition to his next assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 18:45
    Photo ID: 9095255
    VIRIN: 250604-F-PG418-1139
    Resolution: 5312x3727
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, A Final Ride for a Final Goodbye [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Honor
    T-38 Talon
    1st FW
    7th FTS
    #ContentCollection

