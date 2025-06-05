A Final Ride for a Final Goodbye

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing installation commander, prepares to fly in a T-38 Talon at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2025. Altman leads the installation and is responsible for providing mission-ready expeditionary Airmen to combatant commanders in support of joint and combined operations worldwide.The flight marked Altman's final flight at JBLE after serving as installation commander for two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)