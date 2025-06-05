A Final Ride for a Final Goodbye

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing installation commander, prepares to fly in a T-38 Talon at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2025. Altman leads the installation and is responsible for providing mission-ready expeditionary Airmen to combatant commanders in support of joint and combined operations worldwide.The flight marked Altman's final flight at JBLE after serving as installation commander for two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 18:45
    Photo ID: 9095254
    VIRIN: 250604-F-PG418-1071
    Resolution: 3650x2680
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
