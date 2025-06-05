A Final Ride for a Final Goodbye

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A locker is marked for U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing installation commander, in preparation for his final flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2025. Altman served as co-pilot during his final flight around the installation, marking the end of his tenure as commander. Since assuming command in 2023, Altman has led installation support for joint operations and multiple Air Force mission sets across JBLE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)