    A Final Ride for a Final Goodbye [Image 1 of 3]

    A Final Ride for a Final Goodbye

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A locker is marked for U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing installation commander, in preparation for his final flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2025. Altman served as co-pilot during his final flight around the installation, marking the end of his tenure as commander. Since assuming command in 2023, Altman has led installation support for joint operations and multiple Air Force mission sets across JBLE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 18:45
    Photo ID: 9095253
    VIRIN: 250604-F-PG418-1001
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
