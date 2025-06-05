T-7A Red Hawk continues flight test campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Jonathan Aronoff, director, T-7A Integrated Test Force and a Boeing Company test pilot depart for a developmental test sortie at Edwards Air Force Base, CA on February 2, 2025. The T-7A ITF consists of members from the 416th Flight Test Squadron, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, and The Boeing Company working shoulder-to-shoulder as a single test team. The T-7A Red Hawk will become the primary trainer for Air Education and Training Command, replacing the T-38 Talon. (Air Force photo by Chase Kohler)