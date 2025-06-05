USNS Comfort Learns Salsa

250606-N-DF135-1073 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 6, 2025) Dominican Republic Navy 1st Lt. Pablo Gonzalez teaches Sailors how to salsa dance aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025, June 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
