USNS Comfort Learns Salsa

250606-N-DF135-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 6, 2025) Service members aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) learn how to salsa dance from Dominican Republic Navy 1st Lt. Pablo Gonzalez during Continuing Promise 2025, June 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)