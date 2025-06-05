Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Comfort Learns Salsa [Image 1 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USNS Comfort Learns Salsa

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250606-N-DF135-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 6, 2025) Service members aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) learn how to salsa dance from Dominican Republic Navy 1st Lt. Pablo Gonzalez during Continuing Promise 2025, June 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 14:26
    Photo ID: 9094344
    VIRIN: 250606-N-DF135-1001
    Resolution: 4634x2607
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort Learns Salsa [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Comfort Learns Salsa
    USNS Comfort Learns Salsa
    USNS Comfort Learns Salsa
    USNS Comfort Learns Salsa
    USNS Comfort Learns Salsa
    USNS Comfort Learns Salsa
    USNS Comfort Learns Salsa
    USNS Comfort Learns Salsa
    USNS Comfort Learns Salsa
    USNS Comfort Learns Salsa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    US Navy
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download