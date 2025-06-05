Montenegro strengthens cyber capabilities alongside allies at Immediate Response 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Raj K. Patel (left), a systems operations technician with the Maine Air National Guard; 2nd Lt. Mark Hoyt (middle), a cyber operations officer with the Maine Army National Guard; and 1st Lt. Aneta Bozovic, a platoon leader with the Signal Company and Electronic Warfare, Armed Forces of Montenegro, work together as a combined cyber defense team to detect and defend against simulated cyberattacks during Immediate Response 25 at Golubovci Airbase, Montenegro, June 4, 2025. The cyber exercise was developed and facilitated as a combined effort between the Maine National Guard and the Armed Forces of Montenegro through their State Partnership Program. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine)