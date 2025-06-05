Montenegro strengthens cyber capabilities alongside allies at Immediate Response 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civilian subject matter experts and service members from Montenegro and the Republic of North Macedonia, meet as part of the observe, control, and evaluate (OCE) section during a cyber defense exercise at Golubovci Airbase, Montenegro, June 4, 2025. The integration of multinational partners and industry experts facilitates strengthening interoperability, increasing readiness, and advancing cyber capabilities across the region. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine)