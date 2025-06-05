29th ID Soldiers pay tribute to 30th ID Soldiers in Normandy ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Charles Morrison, assistant adjutant general for the North Carolina National Guard, visits with Soldiers following a ceremony honoring the heroism of 30th Infantry Division Soldiers during World War II June 7, 2025, in Mortain, France. In August 1944, 30th ID Soldiers repeatedly engaged in fierce battle with the German Panzer Divisions. The 30th ID Soldiers fought to maintain bravely to maintain the high ground of Hill 314, often engaging in close quarters combat with bazookas and any additional weaponry they could find. Their stand during the Battle of Mortain led to a Presidential Unit Citation, presented in 2020. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 from the 29th ID, are in Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)